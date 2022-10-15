Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

