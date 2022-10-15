Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Aflac worth $151,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.13. 2,437,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,323. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

