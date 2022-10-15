Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $271,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

