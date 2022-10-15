AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Maxim Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

