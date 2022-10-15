Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after buying an additional 935,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after buying an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.