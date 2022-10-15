Aion Price Reaches $0.0357 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00134377 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060243 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026960 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.