Aion Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $1.20 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00134377 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060243 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026960 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.