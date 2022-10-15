Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

