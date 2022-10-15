Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA stock remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Friday. 1,013,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

About Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

