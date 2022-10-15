Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.