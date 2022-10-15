Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 123,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,400,151 shares.The stock last traded at $28.06 and had previously closed at $25.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACI. Citigroup cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 412.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,228,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 989,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.