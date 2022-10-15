Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 62,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

