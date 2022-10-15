Albion Financial Group UT Sells 155 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in General Mills were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

