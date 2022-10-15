Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Alcoa Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,359,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 179.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

