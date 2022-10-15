Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $663,291.00

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $164.05 million and approximately $663,291.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 180,719,196 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

