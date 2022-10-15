Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

ALEX stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

