Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $203.33

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.33 and last traded at $203.33, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $205.00 to $159.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

