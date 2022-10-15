Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $198.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock valued at $555,923. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.