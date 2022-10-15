Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.20.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $198.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock valued at $555,923. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.