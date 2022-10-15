AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for AllianceBernstein’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE AB opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.33. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

