Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,126,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

