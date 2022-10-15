Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ALLO stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,880,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

