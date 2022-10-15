Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s (AFM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.44) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

AFM stock opened at GBX 372.50 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 495.61 ($5.99). The firm has a market cap of £424.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5,321.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 398.16.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

