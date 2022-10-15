Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. 25,410,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,649,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

