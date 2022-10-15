ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 893.0 days.

ALS Stock Performance

Shares of CPBLF stock remained flat at $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

