ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 893.0 days.
ALS Stock Performance
Shares of CPBLF stock remained flat at $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.
About ALS
