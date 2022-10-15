Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in September

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of ATRWF opened at $5.23 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

