AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $521.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $539.90 and a 200 day moving average of $522.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.91. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $447.92 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 106.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $60,000.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.