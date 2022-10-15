América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMX. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

América Móvil Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amundi boosted its stake in América Móvil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 814,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in América Móvil by 42.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

