American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Shares Up 2.4%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.53. 2,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

