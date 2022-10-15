American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

