American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

American Woodmark Price Performance

AMWD opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.05 million, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

