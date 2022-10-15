Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $16.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,958. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.53.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

