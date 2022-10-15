AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,294,000 after acquiring an additional 500,599 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC opened at $140.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.17.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

