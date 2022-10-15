AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.17.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.