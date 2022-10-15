Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $234.00 at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $236.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an underperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $251.34 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

