Analysts Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) PT at $32.67

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,466.67%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

