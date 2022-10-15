Analysts Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Target Price at $45.33

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Avnet Trading Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,490,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 42.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avnet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.13 on Monday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

