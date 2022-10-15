Analysts Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Target Price at $285.00

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000.

HLN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

