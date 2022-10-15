Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $28.13

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.