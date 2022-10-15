Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $538.33

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $538.33.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $501.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.