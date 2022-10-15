AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.