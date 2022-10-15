Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the September 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE AOMR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 312,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.73.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 90.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AOMR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 582,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 7,389,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,772,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 50.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
