Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the September 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AOMR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 312,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 90.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.13%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently -50.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOMR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 582,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 7,389,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,772,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 50.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.