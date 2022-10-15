Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as low as C$2.20. Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 28,378 shares changing hands.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$618.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.82.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.52%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.