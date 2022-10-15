Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 million, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 954,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 362,611 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 587.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 493,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,029 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.