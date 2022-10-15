Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of ANIK stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 million, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $45.81.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
