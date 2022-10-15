APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. APA has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

