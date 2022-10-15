Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of ARI opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

