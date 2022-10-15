Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARIGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ARI opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

