Apollo Currency Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.79 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $15.79 million and approximately $831,203.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001439 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007193 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

