Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Reduced by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $74.82. 10,456,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,166. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

