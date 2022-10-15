AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.80.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

