Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,140. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.