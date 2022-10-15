Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Forward Air by 48.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

